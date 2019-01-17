Specs-tacular pictures win drawing competition

Yorkshire Eyewear, based on the High Street in Knaresborough, has revealed the winners of its recent competition.

The owners of the practice, Karen and Garrey Haase, had invited primary school children in the area to draw Santa in his specs with two bikes as the main prizes.

The winners are Jessica Pickard (Aspin Park Academy) and Sam Houston (St Mary’s), while Charlie Hobson was the runner up.

Local MP Andrew Jones visited the opticians to present prizes to the talented winners.

Karen Haase said: “It was really great to have so many entries from all the children across the Knaresborough region.

“I would like to thank Pedalheads Cycles for their generosity with the prizes and Mr Jones for presenting them.”