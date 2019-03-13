Soldiers march on to Devil’s Toenail work

Junior soldiers from the Harrogate Army Foundation College pitched in to help develop Wetherby’s Devil’s Toenail bike park.

The 38 soldiers, along with their Platoon Commander and two Section Commanders, spent last Saturday working at the site where they were joined by Town Mayor Coun Galan Moss.

The track, which features over one kilometre of trails, plus a jumpline and pump track, is on land owned by Wetherby Town Council between the Harland Way and Quarry Hill Lane and has been built by volunteers from Wetherby Bike Trails, SingletrAction and Little Rippers MBT over the last year.

Now nearing completion, it is hoped to be opened to the public in early April.

A spokesman for the scheme said: “The Army Foundation College had offered their services as part of the Junior Soldier’s qualification towards their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme.

“They worked like trojans all day with a short break for lunch; gardening up the track, laying new stone for the trails, removing hazards and tidying the site in preparation for opening next month.

“The day was wet and cold, but this did not deter the enthusiastic, cheerful and hardworking group of 16-year-old girls and boys who were delighted to come along to help this community team as part of their skills and sports training.”

Coun Moss, a supporter of the Devil’s Toenail Bike Park, chatted with the Junior Soldiers, who have made a choice to join the Army from all over the country.

“He was impressed with their discipline, work ethic, politeness and ability to work together as a team,” added the spokesman.

Wetherby Town Council took over ownership of the land last year so that it could be redeveloped.