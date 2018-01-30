Social scene: Knaresborough Chamber of Trade dinner

Traders in Knaresborough gathered together for an evening at the Knaresborough Chamber of Trade dinner.

The Dower House Hotel in Knaresborough played host to the annual event which saw traders dress to the nines for delicious food and a fun atmosphere.

President of Knaresborough Chamber of Trade, Steve Teggin, said: “It was a great success. The event was resurrected six or seven years ago and each year it grows.

“We always use the Dower House Hotel and they did exceptionally well producing a great atmosphere. They were absolutely brilliant.

“We are looking forward to next year, the event grows more and more each year.

“It’s a chance for local traders to get together and let their hair down.”