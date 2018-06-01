Social Scene – Harrogate Candlelighters committee’s annual Spring Lunch

The Harrogate Candlelighters committee hosted its annual Spring Lunch on Thursday, May 17 at Rudding Park Hotel.

It was another successful event with more than 180 guests enjoying a pleasant morning of shopping, socialising and lunching. A total of £4,500 was raised in aid of the Candlelighters charity.

Local businesses provided lots of shopping with 15 stalls while Daniel footwear in Harrogate kindly donated vouchers to each guest and Rudding provided superb hospitality, for which Candlelighters are very grateful.

Sue Patterson, chairwoman of the committee, said: “This was another fabulous result following on from a record year.

“Harrogate Candlelighters raised a total of over £90,000 last year. This was only made possible by the generosity of new and old supporters giving their time and money.

“A big thank you to the ladies who attended for making a huge difference.”

