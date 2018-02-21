Social Scene: Annual Yorkshire Young Farmers ball

Around 300 Yorkshire Young Farmers from across the county, along with their friends and family, gathered at the Pavilions Of Harrogate to celebrate their successes and achievements over the last year.

Ed Bentley, Yorkshire Young Farmers events and finance chairman, said: “It is an annual event that has been running for two years.

“We hold other events throughout the year but there was an outcry for a dinner dance.

“It is a chance to get together and celebrate our members achievements and we are looking at doing the same next year.”

There was a raffle at the ball which raised £1200 for Sands, stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

