SO! Bar and Eats Ripon will reopen tomorrow after an investment of more than £100,000 in upgrading bar facilities.

For weeks, many Ripon residents have been wondering what sort of changes have been made to their local, with speculation rife on social media.

Regulars will notice a lot of things when they return - bar improvements, private dining rooms, a new function room, and a chance to pour your own beer...

Doors open at 12pm on Thursday.