Snowman anniversary fun

A day of activities were held at Ripon Library to mark 40 years of Raymond Briggs’s book the Snowman.

Build a Snowman, Snowball Challenge, Snowman/Snow Dog biscuit icing and decoration, puzzles, colouring and, story time were organised by the library’s Action Group.

Donations were invited to the British Red Cross who had provided official Snowman bookmarks and coasters. The Little Ripon Bookshop also lent books and audio resources.

Hazel Willis, Chair of Ripon Library Action Group, said: “The Snowman event, which celebrated 40 years of Raymond Briggs’ iconic story, was a ‘flying’ success, with young and old enjoying the story once more.”

She added: “The themed activities helped to make the day very special and the children loved decorating the Snowman and Snow Dog biscuits, and rather than watching them melt, enjoyed devouring them instead!

“Thank you to The Little Ripon Bookshop for providing books and resources for a display.”