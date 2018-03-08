'Snow? What snow?' - Ripon market traders share fun and brilliantly defiant Facebook post

The snow has been wreaking total havoc this morning - causing total chaos on our roads and creating widespread disruption.

But Ripon market traders had one message for us this morning... "Snow? What snow?!"

Business as usual: Ripon market.

A fun and brilliantly defiant post on the market's Facebook page says: "The majority of stall holders are here as normal, so let’s make their efforts getting here worthwhile."

City residents have been praising these hardy stallholders who have turned out to avoid letting their loyal customers down.

Lindy Webb said: "Hats off to intrepid market traders. Let's all try to get to the market to show our support."

Residents turning out to support the market despite the snow.