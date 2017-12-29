Snow ploughs get to work to clear Leeds Bradford Airport

Snow caused disruption at Leeds Bradford Airport this morning.

Incoming aircraft were forced to circle above the airport while staff cleared snow from the runways.

The runway being prepared for traffic (Charlotte Graham)

GB Air has cancelled flights run by its subsidiary One Regional, which operates the routes to Cork, Jersey, Bristol, Southampton, Exeter, Copenhagen, Cardiff, Brussels, Frankfurt, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

GB Air internal flights between Leeds Bradford and London Gatwick are suspended from 8am until 4pm.

GB Air departures to Madrid and New York are still scheduled to fly today, but will be delayed due to snow clearance. The airline's 2pm flight to Athens is indefinitely delayed.

Snow ploughs work the runway (Charlotte Graham)