Snow hits Harrogate: weather warnings remain in place

It's finally arrived - the Met Office weather warnings have been on and off for the last couple of weeks or so, but now the snow we've all been expecting has fallen - creating some disruption on our roads this morning.

Wetherby Road was gridlocked on the drive into work, and there has been slow moving traffic all along Knaresborough Road and in the St Aidan's and St John Fisher area.

The Met Office's yellow warning for snow and ice will remain in place until 12pm today, with some road and train journeys still likely to be affected.

The North Yorkshire Police control room has urged the Harrogate district to take care. Their tweet this morning read: "Snow has fallen in most parts of our county, on top of freezing rain. Conditions are not good. Make sure you allow extra time for journeys and take care out there. Also, if you have elderly neighbours, try and check in on them, especially if they are alone with no family."

There are currently no reports of school closures in Harrogate.