Snow easy job putting on pantomime

The Fearby and District Pantomime Society production, a highlight in the Mashamshire District calendar, take places from Wednesday 31 January to Saturday 3 February.

This year’s director is Ian Johnson (aka Yvette Nightingale) and he chose to stage The Snow Queen this year.

He said: “It’s a good story that gives plenty of scope for our talented cast with lots of diverse parts, some of which will challenge the actors.”

Including the actors, crew and ‘front of house’ more than 50 locals have put in a huge amount of time, talent and energy bringing this pantomime together.

Plenty of traditional slapstick and audience interaction – aimed both at the young and not so young members of the audience is planned – all in the best possible taste!

A spokesman said: “It was no surprise that tickets are hard to get with queues forming as soon as they went on sale in Masham Town Hall.

“You may still be able to pick up some returns at the Mashamshire Community Office,but ring first on 01765 680200.”