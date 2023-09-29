Snooker vs Billiards: Cue-worlds collide at Harrogate Conservative Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reference to the three ball game (Billiards) was made as long ago as the days of Shakespeare and the popularity of the game boomed until the late 1920’s.

Joe Davis, himself a great Billiards player, introduced Snooker as a distraction from Billiards much to the derision of local Billiards Champion Willie Smith who said: “The public may be mugs but they’ll never buy Snooker”.

Snooker, however, boomed as Billiards began to wane.

Dave Causier wowing the crowd

The advent of Colour Television accelerated this process.

Much of the beauty of Billiards was recognisable by only accomplished players, whereas Snooker was appreciated by a much wider audience.

On Saturday, September 23, former World Snooker Champion, Shaun Murphy met World Billiards Champion Dave Causier under the watchful eye of compere Aonghus McAnally at Harrogate Conservative Club to compete.

Harrogate’s East Parade venue was proud to entertain Cue Sport’s royalty and memories were resurrected of Shaun’s World Championship win.

Snooker, Billiards, Music and Magic

Some memories maybe a little hazy, but his odds were 150-1 and hospitality seemed never ending as coach, Steve Prest, hastened to double his fees!

McAnally set the tone of the evening with a guitar rendition of great snooker themes, which was followed by subtle slight-of-hand on the green baize.

The 100+ audience then settled to watch Snooker wizardry from Shaun and Dave.

Shaun’s 4-0 scoreline did not give sufficient credit to Causier who pressed Murphy close on more than one occasion. Murphy magic prevailed.

Shaun Murphy showing his skill

Murphy has visited the Club on several occasions and has enjoyed each visit as his demeanour showed.

Dave Causier must have had reservations as he represented next the lesser played game of Billiards.

The presence of local Billiards Champion, Jon Marwood must have been quite consoling.

Dave’s cue skills immediately won the audience over.

Murphy does have a grounding in Billiards, but he had to yield to the Teessider’s mastery.

There were then surprises for two Club members. To mark his Summer League success James Bielby, was pitted against Shaun.

Even Aonghus’s intervention couldn’t save the young player.

Phil Stocks was rewarded for his detailed work on the venue by a Billiards game against Causier. Unfortunately, the outcome was never in doubt.

All in all a highly ambitious and successful evening masterminded by Club Steward, Tony Brown, Tom Middleton and Tom Harris.

Magic, music and cue mastery set the scene for many evenings to follow.

This was a highly successful format and the first of its kind.