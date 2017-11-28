Slideshow: Harrogate Estate Agents' President's dinner raises cash for hospice

The annual Harrogate and District Estate Agents’ President's dinner saw another wonderful occasion raise £1,500 for St Gemma’s Hospice.

For president Simon Croft, who organised the event at the Majestic Hotel, it was all the more poignant as the Leeds-based hospice looked after his late wife Suzanne.

From left: Richard Smailes, Tim Axe, Siobhan Riley, Charles Smailes, Dan Brumfitt, Simon Croft, Jonty Warneken, Richard Corby, Sarah Taylor, William Kinread, John Corby and Michael Lebbon. Picture ref: 1711232AM11

“They were fabulous in looking after her and it was nice to give something back - the guests certainly did that,” he said.

The occasion saw various professionals in the town enjoy a meal plus entertainment from comedian Lee Roberts.

Simon also praised the venue and added: “They were very good and it was one of the best meals we’ve had there."

