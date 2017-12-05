Slideshow: Candlelighters charity event in Harrogate

The Harrogate Candlelighters’ Committee hosted a fabulous evening in nine Tipi tents in the grounds of Ripley Castle on Saturday evening.

With 440 guests from Harrogate and the surrounding areas, it was a sell-out event and a record amount of £53,329 was raised.

Emma Ingham, Becky Marshall and Bianca Hare. (1712027AM7)

The evening started with a champagne reception.

The Ivy Collection donated the beautiful Harlequin Diamond necklace as a live auction prize which had been designed by Ogden jewellers of Harrogate to commemorate the opening of its new restaurant outside of London.

Richard Smailes, from FFS estate agents, was the auctioneer.

Sue Patterson, Chairman of the Harrogate Committee, said: “A new venue, a more informal style and together with our guests we rocked the Ripley Estate and raised a whopping £52,000.

"Our pledge speaker Cleo Tasker told us her story about this horrible disease affecting her family and touched the hearts of all there to bring in this amazing total. There were guests in ski suits, Christmas jumpers and many more delightful outfits, a great start to Christmas.

"Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."

The money will be going into the Brandon Cottage Project which is a development by Candlelighters to provide home from home accommodation near Leeds General Infirmary for the families of children going through treatment.

Candlelighters Charity raises money to provide essential services and support to children with cancer and their families in Yorkshire.