Skip fire outside Harrogate B&Q 'could be linked to string of suspected arsons'

Police are investigating after a skip was set alight in Harrogate - the latest offence in a string of suspected arsons in the area.

Officers believe the blaze outside B&Q off Skipton Road was started deliberately at around 10pm yesterday.

They think it could be linked to previous arson offences and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about it to come forward.

The fire was contained to the skip, which was full of wood, and no other damage was reported.

Inspector Penny Taylor, of Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Not only is deliberately setting fire to things illegal, it also puts lives at risk.

“Fires can spread extremely quickly and unpredictably, which can have dire consequences for those who light them and innocent members of the public.”

Officers have been investigating fires at nearby farm buildings, which they believe may also have been started on purpose and could be linked to last night’s fire.

Insp Taylor added: “We’re working very closely with North Yorkshire fire service, businesses, land owners and others to reduce their chances of being targeted and to catch the offenders before someone is seriously hurt.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two and ask for Liz Rutter. People can also email PC Rutter on Liz.Rutter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.