Skiers help rescue stranded motorists from snowy Dales road

Drivers stranded on a remote road in the Dales found help from an unexpected source - two skiers.

A number of vehicles became stuck in snow on the notorious Buttertubs Pass on Wednesday afternoon, and called police for assistance.

The Swaledale Mountain Rescue Team were contacted, and revealed that two of their members were already in the area.

The off-duty pair were skiing to check out a winter training venue when they were asked to divert to the scene.

They checked on the welfare of the drivers before a snowplough arrived to clear the road.