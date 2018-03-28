Six-weeks of roadworks as Yorkshire Water resumes upgrade in Harrogate

Yorkshire Water has confirmed that six-weeks of roadworks are to begin in Harrogate in order to complete a delayed upgrade to water pipes.

A two-way traffic light system is to be installed when work resumes on Otley Road next Tuesday (April 3). It is expected to last for six weeks.

Earlier this month the utility company contacted residents to inform them that the team working on the project had to be diverted across the region. They said this was because of the number of repairs that had to be carried out due to the spate of poor weather.

The work, between where the junctions of Beckwith Road and Beckwith Head Road meet Otley Road, began in January and was due to be completed towards the end of March.

In a press release issued in December the company stated this was the first of two phases of work to reinforce water supplies due to developments in the area.