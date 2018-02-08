Six Nations: Where to catch England vs Wales in Harrogate

The massive RBS Six Nations clash between England and Wales is almost upon us (kick-off is 4.45pm on Saturday) but where can you watch the tie live in Harrogate?

Trade your sofa for one of these 11 spots in showing the games this weekend.

The Empress: Tuck in to a free pulled pork sandwich at half-time at the Empress and watch the games on the downstairs projector, 10 Church Square.

Banyan: The bar on John Street has four screens ready for the return of the Six Nations.

Charlie's Place: The bar on Otley Road might also hold the chance for karaoke after the games.

Harrogate Tap: You can catch all the action at the bar on Station Road.

The Black Swan: Take in the game and enjoy deals on drinks and pizza over the weekend, Burn Bridge Road

The Alexandra: As rugby fever takes over the Alexandra will be offering a spot to catch the games, Prospect Place.

The Den: Catch the games on high definition projectors upstairs at the Den or one of it's four screens in the downstairs area, Cambridge Road.

Sheperd's Dog: Trade your sofa for a bar stool at the Shepherd's Dog with five screens available, Otley Road.

Winter Gardens - Wetherspoons: New ales will be on offer to mark the Six Nation's return, catch the game on a full screen projector, Parliament Street.

Harrogate Arms: You could head to Parliament Street to catch the clash between England and Wales.

Make sure to let us know if you are hosting events for the weekend to be added to our list.

Email: Alexander.Beard@jpress.co.uk