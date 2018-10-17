Singers head to Barcelona for overseas show

Around 100 people from a family of choirs in Harrogate and Skipton are warming up for two special concerts in Spain later this month. Following on from previous sell-out performances in New York, Prague and Budapest, members of Rock Up and Sing! are hoping once again to wow an overseas crowd at L’Auditori on October 26, and the following evening at the Teatre Àngel Guimerà in El Vendrell, about an hour and a half from the city.

Rock Up and Sing! director Rhiannon Gayle said: “As well as giving concerts around North and West Yorkshire, our choirs have performed in various cities both in the UK and abroad, and we are excited to be adding magnificent Barcelona to the list.

“We’re so excited to be performing on a Spanish stage with a programme of songs including One Day Like This by Elbow, Skin by Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Learn to Fly by The Foo Fighters, Under Pressure by Queen and, of course, Barcelona by Freddie Mercury and the late Montserrat Caballé.”

In between the concerts, choir members will also get the chance to have some down time in Barcelona, taking in the sights of a city famed for its architecture, art, shopping and football, as well as sampling the local food and drink.

Rhiannon added: “Our international trips not only give our choir members the opportunity to perform to a different audience, but also to relax and see the sights, and to cement friendships that have begun back home during our usual practice sessions.”

The Barcelona concerts mark the start of a busy few months for Rock Up and Sing!, whose choirs have a variety of performances lined up in the run-up to Christmas, including a very special show with accomplished harpist Claire Jones at the Royal Hall, Harrogate, on December 23.