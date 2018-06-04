Readers have contacted the 'Advertiser to report an incident of shocking 'vandalism' at Brimham Rocks.

Fire crews from across the district were called to battle a blaze at the beauty spot just two weeks ago, and now readers have suggested that the area has been targeted by vandals in a separate, unrelated incident.

Pictures shared by reader Duncan Wall show the extent of damage to one of the 'rocking stones' at Brimham Rocks, which he said has been deliberately rolled off.

The 'Advertiser has contacted North Yorkshire Police and the National Trust for comment.