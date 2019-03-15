Shine light on hospitality heroes

Hospitality and Tourism Awards organisers said they were delighted about the recent announcement from The Harrogate Bus Company regarding free bus travel.

David Ritson and Simon Cotton from Destination Harrogate said the initiative will help encourage local travel and specifically visits to the bars, restaurants and local attractions in Harrogate.

David said: “More than 1,000 nominations for the awards were received last year and while we are on track to repeat a similar response this year we would urge everyone to vote as soon as possible – free local travel provides an excellent opportunity to sample local venues without needing to drive.”

Simon added a reminder about two of the award categories.

He said: “The Outstanding Customer Service category rewards an individual who is a shining light within their business, truly giving Outstanding Customer Service.

“The judges will be looking for strong evidence that the winner has delivered exceptional service and we encourage customers and guests who experience this service to nominate the person involved.”

With just over four weeks to go before voting closes award sponsors Slingsby and Bidfood are reminding everyone to really get into the spirit of the awards.

Marcus Black, managing director of Slingsby, said: “We are excited once again to support the Harrogate Hospitality and Tourism Awards.

“These awards are brilliant. Destination Harrogate does a great job and I love reading the testimonials outlining the Outstanding Customer Service nominees.”

There are 12 categories in the awards and finalists for each award will be invited to an amazing gala awards dinner to be held at the stunning Royal Hall on Monday 17 June.

If you know a business or an individual worthy of nomination, all you have to do is complete the nomination form online at www.destinationharrogate.co.uk or fill in an application form which you’ll find across town in restaurants, hotels, bars and other public places.

These can be handed in at the tourist information centre on Crescent Gardens.

To attended the awards dinner and support your nominations visit the website for details, or call Linda Bradley on 01423 858585.