Sherburn club given £1k boost

A gymnastics club enjoyed by over 350 children has received a funding boost from their local Community Engagement Forum.

The Western CEF gave almost £1,000 to Sherburn Community Gymnastics Club which has been used to buy essential safety matting.

The popular club has been running for 11 years. Initially running out of two local high schools it is now based at Units 8/9 Blackburn Industrial Estate, Sherburn-in-Elmet.

Head coach Mandy explained: “The club is a welcoming, friendly and inclusive club that works hard to help each individual achieve their goals through gymnastics. We take children from confidently walking and our oldest gymnast is 32 years old.

“Classes range from preschool gymnastics to free gym – allowing everyone an opportunity to get involved and have fun.

“We’d like to say thank you for the funding from the CEF that has helped us buy the safety matting we needed.”

Chairman of the Western CEF, Andy Pound added: “Gymnastics is a fantastic and popular sport and it is brilliant that we have such a great, welcoming club, right on our doorstep.

“The CEF was happy to help support the club with this funding as a main aim of the CEF is to assist and support local communities to improve their facilities and increase the events and experiences they can offer.”

For more information about the club, or to join their waiting list, please email scgc@hotmail.co.uk.

The Western Community Engagement Forum covers the following parishes: Birkin; Brotherton; Burton Salmon; Byram cum Sutton; Fairburn: Hillam; Monk Fryston; Huddleston with Newthorpe; Sherburn in Elmet; and South Milford.