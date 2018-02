Wintry showers may not have hit Harrogate as hard as forecasters predicted this morning but keep updated and make sure to share you share your snow snapshots with us.

A yellow warning remains in effect for today from the Met Office after the district saw persistent showers of snow across the morning. Although levels of snowfall may not have reached 10 to 15cm predicted in other areas North Yorkshire County Council and emergency services have called on residents to take care when travelling.