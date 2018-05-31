Seven more days of strikes by lecturers at Hull College

Staff will walk out for a further seven days in June as the row continues over plans to cut hundreds of jobs at a Yorkshire college..

University and College Union members at the Hull College Group will go on strike for five days from Monday 18 June - just as hundreds of GCSE students will be sitting down to do their exams.

Staff will return to work on Monday June 25, but then walk out for the two following days.

The row centres on plans to cut 231 posts across the group's campuses in Hull, Harrogate and Goole - a move which UCU says would lead to around a third of the workforce being cut.

The union said there had not been sufficient progress in talks - adding that the ball "was in the college’s court and (they) hoped the fresh strike dates would focus their employers’ minds."

Hull College, however, said it was "disappointing" after the number of compulsory redundancies was cut following talks.

The latest industrial action follows three days of strikes earlier in May.

UCU regional official, Julie Kelley, said: "Strike action is never taken lightly, but the college is not responding to our concerns about the impact these cuts would have for staff, students and the local community.

"There is a clear timetable now with disruption set for the end of June and we urge the college to respond positively and work with us to explore alternatives to the cuts."

It is understood that the number of proposed compulsory redundancies has fallen from 231 to around 23 - but the number of voluntary redundancies is not known, after the VR deadline was extended at the union's request.

Hull College said in a statement: “We can confirm the receipt of the ballot to strike, and should the proposed dates go ahead, we will do everything possible to avoid the obvious disruption to the important GCSE exams taking place.

"It is disappointing and unclear why this decision has been taken, following recent positive meetings outlining the successful reduction of proposed compulsory redundancies.”