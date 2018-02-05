Second man charged with attempted murder after Harrogate disturbance

A second man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, wounding and assault after a "disturbance" in Harrogate last year.

Officers were called to Unity Grove on October 20 and discovered one man had been stabbed and a second had cuts to his hand as well as other superficial injuries.

One man from Leicester has already been charged and is awaiting trial while another 21-year-old man from the same city was arrested on Feburary 2.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court today.