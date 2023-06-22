News you can trust since 1836
Search group set up on Facebook to help find missing 12-year-old Cyril Appoh from Harrogate

A Facebook group has been launched to help find Cyril Appoh who has been missing from Harrogate since yesterday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent appeal to find the 12-year-old who left his home on Chestnut Grove in Harrogate at 4am on Wednesday (21 June).

Cyril left his home on a black and blue mountain bike and is described as black, of a slim build, and about 5ft 7inch tall with short black hair that is shaved on the sides.

The ‘Cyril’s search partyFacebook page, which has been set up by his mother, already has over 500 members.

His family describe this disappearance as being out of character and are urging people to share a poster of him to help locate his whereabouts.

If you believe you have recently seen Cyril, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where he is.

