Search for new young person of year

Wetherby Town Council has launched its annual search for the Jubilee Award young person of the year.

The award recognises the achievements of outstanding young people from the town, who are under 20 years of age and who have made an impact, whether nationally, regionally or locally.

Town Clerk Iona Taylor said: “This award was established in 2012 for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and can awarded jointly to a maximum of three special young persons.

“The Town Council is now seeking nominations for the 2018 award and would like everyone in Wetherby to have a good think about any children and young people they might know that deserve recognition for their efforts over the past year.”

Qualities for nominees include - a anyone who has gone above and beyond to help other people; overcome personal difficulties in the past year; who did really well in their exams despite difficult circumstances; who has had a special sporting achievement in the past 12 months or who has made a difference by helping out at home.

In 2017 the Jubilee Award was given to James Eaton who was nominated for the award by his former teachers at Wetherby High School who said that he is “a truly remarkable young man both as a highly promising scientist and in his character as an individual.”

As a consequence of his hard work, talent and diligence James received 3 A* at ‘A’ level and went on to take up his place at Jesus College, Oxford where he is progressing well.

Previous winners have also included double world kickboxing champion Niamh Hutton, Leah and Teiana Vine for their charitable work raising awareness of Rett syndrome and Michael Dopson for saving the life of another child at danger of drowning while visiting a Cornwall beach.

Nominations for the 2018 award must be received by November 30 and can be submitted by anyone who knows an amazing young person whether it be a parent, friend, teacher or youth group leader.

Nomination forms are available online at www.wetherby.co.uk or from the Town Council’s offices in Wetherby Town Hall.

Nominations are considered by a panel with an awards ceremony to reveal this year’s winner to be held in Wetherby Town Hall on December 19.

For more information about this story please contact Iona Taylor, Town Clerk on 01937 583584.