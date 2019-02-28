Search for missing 81-year-old Spofforth man

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help find an elderly man who was reported missing from his Spofforth home on Wednesday.

James Douglas Thomas, 81, who lives on Clive Road, was last seen at 10am on Wednesday February 27 by his wife when he went on the bus to either Harrogate or Wetherby.

Mr Thomas, who sometimes can get confused, was reported missing at 3pm. Police enquiries are ongoing.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, slim build with balding grey hair. He was wearing a fawn jumper and a light-blue jacket.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Anyone who may have seen Mr Thomas or an elderly man matching his description is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 without delay, select option, 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.”

Please quote reference NYP-27022019-0256.