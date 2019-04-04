Scout gang show tickets available

There are still some tickets available for this year’s fantastic Harrogate Scout and Guide Gang Show.

This year’s popular show takes place tomorrow (Friday, April 5 at 7.15pm) and Saturday (2.15pm and 7.15pm).

The show will be the seventh since the group revamped the format in 2007 and the fifth at the Royal Hall.

A spokesman for the event said: “We have 71 young people who have worked hard since our first meeting in December 2018 to bring Harrogate another fantastic show.

“The show consists of Rainbows, Beavers Brownies, Cubs, guides, Scouts, Explorers and Young Guide Leaders aged 6 to 17.

“The show includes some original Ralph Reader material as well as modern songs from shows and film, intermingled with sketches and clever items that will leave the audience saying ‘How did they do that!’”

Visit www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/whats-on/Harrogate-Scout-and-Guide-Gang-Show or call the box office on 01423 502116 to buy tickets for the gang show.