Schools sign up to new Academy trust

Governing bodies from nine Tadcaster area schools have decided to join the new multi-academy trust the Star Mat.

The move for Appleton Roebuck, Kirk Fenton CE, Sherburn Hungate, Kellington, Monk Fryston CE, Sherburn High, South Milford, Tadcaster Grammar and Tadcaster Riverside, follows a six-week consultation and feedback.

A spokesperson for the alliance of schools said: “While delighted with the decisions, a great deal of work will be necessary before the multi-academy trust is established, nevertheless this is an important milestone.”

He added: “Becoming an academy and joining a trust will involve some change, but we are all hugely committed to making sure that these do not have any negative impact on the core business of learning, teaching, and the day-to-day running of the schools.

“Pupils, parents and most staff will not notice any differences in the short term, but we hope, over time, will recognise the advantages of being part a strong partnership.”

The governors added that they believed the decision is in the best long-term interests of pupils in each school, building on an existing strong and successful partnership within the Star teaching school alliance.

All schools involved will convert on a phased basis during May to July this year and the Star MAT will be fully operational from September.

Saxton CE, will also join the trust following a successful sponsorship bid by the trust.