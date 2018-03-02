Schools reopening shows Harrogate district is starting to return to normal - but what's the forecast like for the weekend?

Things are starting to go back to normal in the Harrogate district, with many schools taking the decision to reopen this morning after huge snowy disruption.

The roads are clearer, but some of the more rural schools are remaining closed where the snow continues to be more of a problem.

Strong winds are forecast for the district, but the snow is showing no real sign of disappearing from our pavements yet. It's worth taking extra care out there as the streets start to get a bit icier.

The outlook for Saturday looks much the same with breezy spells, but we could see some more light snow on Sunday.