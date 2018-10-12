School soup share is a tasty hit

Members of Bramham Primary School’s Gardening Club were delighted to join the village’s Monday Club recently to share with them leek and potato soup made from their first harvest of leeks – all grown in the school’s newly created allotment.

Having harvested their crop the week before, the children shared their soup as part of the Big Soup Share, the Royal Horticultural Society’s School Gardening community initiative.

A school spokesman said: “The Monday Club is a monthly social group for senior residents, and its members said they were honoured to be treated to such delicious soup from the children’s first harvest.

“Everyone enjoyed hearing from the children about their school’s new outdoor garden and learning area, and what they have been growing, particularly their cabbage and pumpkin which won awards in the recent Clifford Village Show.

“There were smiles all around as children and Monday Club members enjoyed one another’s company.”

The children are now thinking ahead to their next community food share, perhaps crumble made from apples grown at school?

The Monday Club meets on the first Monday of every month from 1.30pm at Bramham Village Hall and welcomes new members.

The group of senior residents socialise over refreshments with a programme of entertainment provided. Transport can be arranged to help residents attend. To find out more please contact Mavis Wilson on 01937 842321.