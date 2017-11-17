School’s appeal for £25,000 fund votes

A school in Harrogate is calling on the support of residents to secure vital funding.

The Western Primary School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) is hoping the community will help it raise money as part of the Aviva Community Fund 2017.

Staff and pupils at the school on Cold Bath Road are relying on votes from members of the public to increase their chances of winning funding of up to £25,000 which they hope will regenerate the school playground.

Only projects with the most votes will become finalists, so public support is vital.

The campaign has been a huge success so far and has secured 6,500 votes to date.

Lucy Ogden from Western Primary PTA said: “I am proud to be a part of the PTA supporting Western Primary School because there is a true community spirit associated with this school.

“Everyone is willing to roll up their sleeves and get stuck in to help improve the opportunities for the pupils and wider community.

“My main incentive is the huge health benefits it will afford the children today and for future generations, which cannot be underestimated.

“We would like to call on the support of the local community to support our efforts and vote for our cause.”

Visit www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/voting/project/view/17-6222 to vote for the Western School project.

Deadline for voting is Tuesday 21 November.