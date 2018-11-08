School proudly unveils mosaic perfectly capturing the charm of Pateley Bridge

Children at St Cuthbert's C of E Primary School have proudly unveiled a mosaic which perfectly captures the unique charm of Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale.

The talented pupils have poured months of hard work into the project, producing a stunning piece of artwork that depicts landmarks including the Oldest Sweet Shop, the Nidderdale Way, and events like the Nidderdale Show.

The finished mosaic!

Supported by the dedicated volunteers at Nidderdale Museum and mosaic artist Ruth Atkinson, this inspired creation has combined history and design with learning the new skill of making a mosaic.

Headteacher, Lynette Brammah said: "The project has brought the community and the children together in a unique way. Volunteers from Nidderdale Museum did an amazing job of inspiring the children’s art work initially by leading a heritage walk around Pateley.

"In fact, our children were so inspired that they then led the very same walk when our link school, All Saints C of E Primary Bradford, came to visit. Ruth Wilkinson then used her skills and expertise to translate the children’s designs into a mosaic that the children contributed to. We hope that visitors to Pateley Bridge will enjoy the mosaic for years to come. It is in a prominent position on the school wall for all to see."

The project was made possible through Harrogate Borough Council's small grants scheme.