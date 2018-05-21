School games area is a huge hit!

The children at St Mary’s came back after the Easter Holidays to a fabulous

new multi-use games area on their playground.

After spending months without a designated place to play sports, such as football or basketball at breaktimes, the children have been enjoying some sporting action once again.

PE Co-ordinator Dan Wilson said: “Our aim this year was to get our children more active at playtimes.

“After discussions with our Friends of St Mary’s Committee, they were very keen in helping us to raise the funds necessary to provide this excellent facility.

“This, alongside sports equipment they also provided for us, has allowed the children to take part in a wide range of fun activities.”

The MUGA has been a huge hit. The school hopes this will provide opportunities for all children to be involved in sport and unearth more talented youngsters.