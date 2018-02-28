School closures in the Harrogate district

School closure announcements have been flooding in this morning as yellow and amber weather warnings for snow remain in place.
Traffic has been slow around Harrogate and the district, with more snow forecast throughout the day.
Closures so far:
All Saints CE Primary School, Kirkby Overblow
Beckwithshaw Primary School
Bedale CE Primary School
Bedale High School
Birstwith & Bishop Thornton Primary Schools
Boroughbridge High School
Burnt Yates Primary School
Dacre Braithwaite Primary School
Darley Primary School
Dishforth CE Primary
Fountains Earth CE Primary School
Hampsthwaite CE Primary & Nursery
Harrogate Richard Taylor Primary
Harrogate St Joseph's Catholic Primary
Harrogate St Peter's Primary
Huby Primary
Kettlesing Felliscliffe Primary School
Killinghall CE Primary
Knaresborough St Mary's RC Primary
Markington Primary
Masham CE VA Primary
Nidderdale High School
Pateley Bridge St Cuthbert's CE Primary
Ripley Endowed Primary School
Ripon Cathedral Primary School
Ripon Grammar School
Ripon Outwood Academy
Ripon Holy Trinity Infant School
Skelton Newby Hall CE Primary School
Springwater School
Summerbridge Primary
Tadcaster East Primary
Tadcaster Grammar School
Tadcaster Riverside CP School
Ashville College
Barkston Ash Catholic Primary School
Belmont Grosvenor School
Bilton Grange CP School
Bishop Monkton CE Primary School
Boroughbridge Primary School
Coppice Valley CP School
Forest Moor School
Fountains CE Primary School
Glasshouses CP School
Grove Road CP School
Harrogate College
Harrogate Grammar School
Harrogate High School
King James’ School
Holy Trinity CE Junior School
Hookstone Chase CP School
Kirkby Malzeard CE Primary School
Meadowside CP School
Oatlands Community Junior School
Outwood Academy Ripon
Pannal CP School
Richard Taylor CE Primary School
Ripon Grammar School
Oatlands Infant School
Rossett Acre Primary School
Rossett School
Saltergate Community Junior School
Saltergate Infant School
St Aidan's CE High School
Starbeck CP School
St Cuthbert’s CE Primary School
St John Fisher Catholic High School
Western Primary School
Willow Tree Primary School
Acorns In Harrogate Pre School