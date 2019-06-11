Scholes in TdY best dressed finals

Scholes is in the running for the Tour de Yorkshire Best Dressed competition.

Voting has started and Scholes is calling on people to log their support in the Best Dressed Village category.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Commercial Director Peter Dodd said: “The Best Dressed competition is our way of recognising all those people, businesses and community groups along the route that helped make this year’s Tour de Yorkshire one of the most eye-catching, colourful and vibrant editions yet.

“Seeing the effort people put in to celebrate the race was truly heart-warming and we were overwhelmed by the number of entries received. Like the Land Art competition, it was a really difficult task compiling the shortlist for each category and now it’s over to you to choose your favourites.”

Scholes gained international exposure for its efforts to dress up with bunting and cycles for the arrival of the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire last month.

The village is now up against Elvington, Kirkby Malzeard and Kippax.

Voting for each category can be made at the official Tour de Yorkshire Twitter page @letouryorkshire. Voting will close at midday (UK time) on Tuesday June 18.