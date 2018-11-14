Santas on the run in Wetherby

Hundreds of Santas are set to take over Wetherby town centre when Martin House Hospice Care holds its festive fun run in December.

Martin House is ho-ho-holding the Santa Run in the town centre for the first time on Sunday December 2, with runners taking on a 2km route around the town, starting and finishing at Wetherby Town Hall.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We’re bringing Christmas early to Wetherby, with hundreds of Santas of all ages dashing around the town. This is the ultimate fun run for a good claus!”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions – and their families – from across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Its care includes respite stays at its hospice in Boston Spa, where it has nine bedrooms and six in Whitby Lodge, which cares for teenagers and young adults, as well as support in hospitals and their own homes.

The hospice, which costs over £8m a year to run its services, is working with Leeds City Council and a road management company to minimise disruption to residents and businesses.

Ellie added: “We’d like the whole community will support us and cheer the runners on.

“We’re hoping everyone taking part can raise at least £50 each in sponsorship, which would make a huge difference to the babies, children and young people who need our care and support.”

Previous years have seen Martin House hold the Santa Run in the grounds of nearby Stockeld Park.

Places are still available for the Santa Run, which costs £10 adult and £7 children (aged five-15), and includes a free Santa suit. Under-fives can take part for free.

Registration is at the town hall from 8am, with the run starting at 9am.

To book a place for the run and for more information, visit: www.martinhouse.org.uk/wetherbysantarun, email events@martinhouse.org.uk or phone 01937 844569.