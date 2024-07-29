Samplers, tapestries and antique costume among colourful auction lots

Bristol Orphanage Sampler Worked by A F Broton, Dated 1884 – estimate: £1,500-2,500

​Three rare 19th century samplers made by girls at a Bristol orphanage, will be sold in Tennants Auctioneers’ Fashion, Costume and Textiles Sale on August 16.

Needlework would have been a significant element of a girl’s meagre education in an orphanage, teaching skills that they would need to find employment in a household. Samplers were a portable demonstration of their skills.

The present samplers were worked by girls at Ashley Down, Bristol - an extraordinary institution.

At a time when there were very few orphanages and the only alternative was the workhouse, George Müller (1805-1898), a Christian preacher, built a vast orphanage from donations, that would care for over 10,000 children in his lifetime.

Detail from a 19th Century Patchwork Quilt, made by Anne Walker, 1827 – Estimate: £600-£1000

Müller gave his charges an education well beyond what was expected, kept the girls until they were 16 or 17, and made sure they had a position to go to before they left.

The Ashley Down samplers follow a model that makes them instantly recognisable. Most often using red thread on pale linen, the girls worked the alphabet in different fonts across the top and personalised the bottom with a range of motifs, both characteristic of the school and of their own design.

The examples for sale were worked by 'A F Broton' (estimate: £1,500-2,500, all figures exclude. buyer's premium), 'Emily' (est: £1,500-2,500), and 'EB' (est: £300-500).

From the same private collection is a good 18th Century Aubusson Verdue Tapestry, depicting a bird surrounded by a pastoral landscape (est; £1,000-1,500).

Two of Set of Six Jugendstil Turquoise Buttons by Theodor Fahrner for Murrle Bennet & Co – estimate: £200-300

Two good 19th century quilts from a private collection include an Early 19th Century Patchwork Bedcover incorporating the Grandmother’s Flower Garden pattern, initialled and dated 1800 (est: £600-1,000), and a 19th Century Patchwork Quilt with a vibrant central hand-embroidered panel with birds and floral motifs, signed ‘Ann Walker’s Work 1827’ (est: £600-1,000).

Among a number of good North Country quilts is a Late 19th Century Elizabeth Sanderson Pink and White ‘Star’ Quilt (est: £250-350).

The sale will include the collection of the late Mrs Jean Hoyle, who collected all things feminine.

Over 50 years, she collected a glittering array of ladies’ decorative costume accessories including fans, buttons and buckles dating from late 18th century to middle 20th century.

Highlights include a set of six Jugendstil turquoise buttons made by Theodor Fahrner, a steel engraver and jewellery designer from Germany, known for his affordable Art Nouveau and Jugendstil pieces.

They were made by Fahrner for retail by Murrle Bennet & Co. and carry an estimate of £200-300.

An array of antique and vintage costume from circa 1810 to the mid-20th century includes a Christys’ London Black Silk Top Hat in fitted Leather Hat Case (est: £250-350), and a Late 19th Century Cream Silk Wedding Outfit, made by Ralph Richman of Park Street, Walsall (est: £200-300).