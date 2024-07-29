Samplers, tapestries and antique costume among colourful auction lots
Needlework would have been a significant element of a girl’s meagre education in an orphanage, teaching skills that they would need to find employment in a household. Samplers were a portable demonstration of their skills.
The present samplers were worked by girls at Ashley Down, Bristol - an extraordinary institution.
At a time when there were very few orphanages and the only alternative was the workhouse, George Müller (1805-1898), a Christian preacher, built a vast orphanage from donations, that would care for over 10,000 children in his lifetime.
Müller gave his charges an education well beyond what was expected, kept the girls until they were 16 or 17, and made sure they had a position to go to before they left.
The Ashley Down samplers follow a model that makes them instantly recognisable. Most often using red thread on pale linen, the girls worked the alphabet in different fonts across the top and personalised the bottom with a range of motifs, both characteristic of the school and of their own design.
The examples for sale were worked by 'A F Broton' (estimate: £1,500-2,500, all figures exclude. buyer's premium), 'Emily' (est: £1,500-2,500), and 'EB' (est: £300-500).
From the same private collection is a good 18th Century Aubusson Verdue Tapestry, depicting a bird surrounded by a pastoral landscape (est; £1,000-1,500).
Two good 19th century quilts from a private collection include an Early 19th Century Patchwork Bedcover incorporating the Grandmother’s Flower Garden pattern, initialled and dated 1800 (est: £600-1,000), and a 19th Century Patchwork Quilt with a vibrant central hand-embroidered panel with birds and floral motifs, signed ‘Ann Walker’s Work 1827’ (est: £600-1,000).
Among a number of good North Country quilts is a Late 19th Century Elizabeth Sanderson Pink and White ‘Star’ Quilt (est: £250-350).
The sale will include the collection of the late Mrs Jean Hoyle, who collected all things feminine.
Over 50 years, she collected a glittering array of ladies’ decorative costume accessories including fans, buttons and buckles dating from late 18th century to middle 20th century.
Highlights include a set of six Jugendstil turquoise buttons made by Theodor Fahrner, a steel engraver and jewellery designer from Germany, known for his affordable Art Nouveau and Jugendstil pieces.
They were made by Fahrner for retail by Murrle Bennet & Co. and carry an estimate of £200-300.
An array of antique and vintage costume from circa 1810 to the mid-20th century includes a Christys’ London Black Silk Top Hat in fitted Leather Hat Case (est: £250-350), and a Late 19th Century Cream Silk Wedding Outfit, made by Ralph Richman of Park Street, Walsall (est: £200-300).
A range of modern designer costume and accessories will include pieces by labels such as Chanel, Mulberry, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent and Balmain.