Saint Michael’s patrons scheme continues to grow

A successful Harrogate charity partnership scheme recently added to its members when local heating and plumbing engineers MJ Ryder pledged its support.

Saint Michael’s Guild of Patrons is an award-winning community of local business supporters committed to securing the future of hospice care across the district.

By becoming a member of Saint Michael’s prestigious Guild, MJ Ryder joins more than 20 other businesses helping the Hornbeam Park-based charity achieve its vision to ensure more local people living with terminal illness get the care they need, want and deserve.

Amanda Ryder, owner of MJ Ryder, said: “Having lived and worked in Harrogate all my life and seeing first-hand the amazing service Saint Michael’s offer local people, we feel very honoured to be able to get involved and support this really important work. All the team at MJ Ryder are very proud to join the Guild of Patrons and I would like to encourage other business owners to support this very worthwhile cause.”

Tony Collins, chief executive of Saint Michael’s, said “Thanks to the remarkable contribution of our Patrons, we have already taken significant strides to make this vision a reality. But we find ourselves in a time where there has never been a greater need for hospice care.

“We know we need to do more and, as an independent charity, this is only possible thanks to the continued commitment of our community, and businesses like MJ Ryder.”

Saint Michal’s Guild of Patrons members are: C Richard Jackson Charitable Trust, CNG Ltd, Emsley Crane Hire, EnviroVent, Equiniti Credit Services, GH Brooks, Greythorn Group, HACS Group Ltd, Harrogate Advertiser, High Street TV, Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation, MJ Ryder, Mr & Mrs C Rycroft, Retiring Group of Companies, Roosters Brewery, Rudding Park, SMR Architects, Techbuyer, The Serious Sweet Company, Tony Bramall Charitable Trust, Vantage Toyota, White Rose School of Beauty and Yorkshire Agricultural Society.