Sainsbury's reopening in Ripon after sinkhole: The latest from the store's manager

Ripon Sainsbury's reopens tomorrow after a sinkhole forced the store to close three weeks ago.;

Doors will open at 8am, and store manager Graeme Phoenix said he is looking forward to welcoming customers back after the sudden closure.

He said: “We’re extremely grateful to our colleagues and the engineers who have helped us reopen the store so quickly. We look forward to welcoming our customers back.”

A Sainsbury's spokesperson has confirmed that there will be discounts across selected Tu clothing in-store.

Police cordoned off sections of the area, and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were on the scene when a sinkhole opened up behind Sainsbury's on August 21.