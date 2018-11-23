Royal Hall on the cards following art commission

A bespoke charity Christmas card celebrating Harrogate’s glittering Royal Hall has been created.

The card features exclusive artwork from Moira McTague, commissioned by Fiona Movley, chair of Harrogate International Festivals, to celebrate the charity’s special relationship with the iconic building.

Moira McTague is an award-winning fine art graduate living in Harrogate. Her father, George McTague, was a fine artist and senior lecturer in Art History and played a formative role in the history of Harrogate International Festivals.

Moira said: “I have wonderful childhood memories of when the festival was the Harrogate Festival of Arts and Sciences in the late 60s. I still have some catalogues from festival art exhibitions that my father helped to curate and that we visited.”

Fiona said: “The cards are only just out and people’s reactions have been, ‘wow’. There’s no other cards like them in Harrogate. They express a genuine pride many feel for the Royal Hall, the Festivals, and our town’s world-class cultural offer.”

A pack of 10 costs £7 and are on sale at the Festival office on Cheltenham Parade.