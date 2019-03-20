Royal approval for Disability Action group

A Harrogate-based charity has been recognised for its work by being honoured with a royal recognition of excellence.

Disability Action Yorkshire – which runs a residential home, training centre and second-hand furniture enterprise – will officially receive the Duke of York Community Initiative Award at a ceremony next month.

The honour, which will be presented to members of the charity by HRH The Prince Andrew himself, lasts for five years and recognises community projects based in Yorkshire that are of real value to the community, well run and an inspiration to others.

Jackie Snape, Disability Action Yorkshire chief executive, said: “We are delighted to be receiving the Duke of York Award for the second time. We are very proud of our achievements spanning the last eight decades.”