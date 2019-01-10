Rotary offering free leadership place on course

Rotary Club members in Knaresborough are looking for a young person who will benefit from a one-week residential leadership course to be held during the summer of 2019.

The Rotary youth leadership award course (RYLA) is designed to allow young people to experience at first hand the challenge of leadership.

This course is open to young men and women who are over 16 at the start and under 18 on the day the course concludes.

The course contains a mixture of: physical and mental challenges that allow participants to experience leadership, team building, communication and problem-solving skills.

These are based on both indoor and outdoor activities including water activities, orienteering, raft building and presentations

Rotary has been running these courses for over 20 years and has helped over 1,000 young adults to develop their personal skills as a leader.

Rotary is proud of the system of helping to develop the leaders of tomorrow and looks forward to meeting and working with many more in the future.

The course takes place at Hebden Hay, a Scout hostel situated in the Hardcastle Crags valley above Hebden Bridge.

The course dates for 2019 are Saturday 27 July to Friday 2 August or Saturday 3 to Friday 9 August.

Full sponsorship is available through Rotary in Knaresborough.

The course staff are made up of a team of professional instructors and Rotarians from around the Yorkshire area who supervise the activities and offer feedback to the awardees on their performance.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “Awardees must be at least 16 and not have attained 18 years of age at the start and finish of the course.

“In 2018 Knaresborough Rotary Club sponsored Hasabo Hussein, originally a refugee from Sudan and now living in Starbeck, for the one-week course.

“For more information contact Rotarian Brian Souter briansouter@hotmail.com.”