Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes launch 2017 Christmas appeal

The Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes will launch its charity Christmas appeal for 2017 at Asda Harrogate this Saturday, December 9.

Santa will be at his grotto on the first floor of the supermarket between 10am and 6pm on Saturday, and then at the same time each day between Wednesday, December 13 and Saturday, December 23.

Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate, Coun Anne Jones will be dropping in on to meet with Santa and view all the festive activities at Asda including choirs, bands and Young Enterprise stalls.

In the last twenty years, the Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes Christmas Appeal has raised over £100,000 which has been used to support a wide range of charities.

The President of Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes, Howard Rayner said: “We are so grateful for the generous support given to us over the years by Asda and their customers. We hope that this will continue once again to enable us to help these very worthy charities. I should also like to thank Asda Harrogate for their help and contribution in enabling us to run our appeal once again.”

This year the key beneficiaries are the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Dementia Forward, the local branch of Parkinsons UK and Local Charities supported by Rotary.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance Fundraising Manager, Helen Callear, said: "We are delighted that Brigantes has again decided to facilitate the raising of funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) at the Asda Grotto.

"To date, YAA has carried over 6,300 patients to hospitals across Yorkshire since 25th October 2000.

"Although our paramedics are funded by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, YAA receives no Government funding so each day we require £12,000, to fund 2 helicopters which provide a life-saving rapid response emergency service to 5 million people across Yorkshire.

"We fly seven days a week, 365 days a year, covering a vast landscape that not only includes major cities and motor ways, but also rural and isolated locations.

"Best wishes to all at Brigantes in its fundraising efforts for us and for all its other chosen charities."

Jill Quinn, Dementia Forward CEO said: "Dementia Forward is a 'local for local' charity and relies heavily on the support of the local community.

"We are delighted that the Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes has chosen to facilitate the raising of funds for us again this year with the proceeds from the Santa Grotto at Asda.

"We are so grateful to those members who give up their time at such a busy time of year, not only does it raise much needed funds it also helps to raise awareness of dementia and our services.

"There are estimated to be 3,000 people with dementia in the Harrogate District and we are supporting over 400 families at any given time.

"Last year we were able to put the generous donation towards the running of our weekly wellbeing café. The café provides a place to turn where there is support, advice, activities and friendship.”

Parkinsons UK – Harrogate Branch vice chair John Sheepy said: “We are delighted to be selected as a beneficiary of The Rotary Club of Harrogate Brigantes Christmas fund appeal.

"We realise that the Santa Grotto at Asda is just the culmination a year of the marvelous achievements of the Rotary in the Town for which we are all so grateful!

"Parkinson’s is a debilitating condition that affects not just the patient but whole family unit and money raised for us will be spent locally to improve awareness as well as the wellbeing of our members.

"Together our fund raising funds taxi trips for hospital visits; counselling for families; respite care; exercise classes; support for health professionals and so much more. On behalf of our members I thank the Rotarians for the generous gesture of support not just to us but for the work done for the whole of Harrogate and District through out every year."