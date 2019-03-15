Rotary Club and hospital join forces for Nidderdale Walk

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Harrogate Rotary Club’s Nidderdale Walk, which takes place on Sunday 19 May.

This year the Rotary Club has teamed up with the Harrogate District Hospital.

The hospital will be organising and staffing one of the walks with the help of the Friends of the hospital and any available workers. It will benefit from sponsorship.

The club is organising five walks at Pateley Bridge, including a 26.2 mile marathon.

All walkers taking part will be able to choose which route they would like to tackle.

A spokesman said: For the last four years the event has been in Lower Nidderdale with a start at Ripley Castle. This year we return to the splendours of Upper Nidderdale.”

Visit www.nidderdalewalk.com to find out more and to register for one of the walks.