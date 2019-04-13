Rotary cash for young carers

Knaresborough Rotary Club has presented a cheque for £800 to the Carer’s Resource in Harrogate.

This is the fourth year that the Rotarians have given support to the organisation which supports young people who are caring for family members.

Previous grants have provided for teenage carers, but this time the funds go to the carers in a younger group – aged seven to 11.

Budz is a youth club for young carers to have a regular break away from their caring responsibilities, and to make new friends who are in a similar situation to themselves.

A Rotary spokesman said: “The grant will pay for the group to attend a performance of Wind in the Willows at York Theatre Royal and to take part in an exclusive workshop before an afternoon performance of the show.

“Wind in the Willows is new British musical, with soaring vocals and spectacular street dance, starring Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe, deaf street dancer Chris Fonseca, Seann Miley Moore and Matt Knight.”