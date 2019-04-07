Rotary and Scouts clean up at the castle

Knaresborough Rotarians, along with the 1st Scriven Cubs and Scouts, recently spent time at the town’s castle cleaning the benches in preparation for the tourist season.

Harrogate Borough Council was consulted on what needed doing and it had been planned to do a litter pick at Conyngham Hall. However, there wasn’t enough litter to warrant a pick so the option of cleaning the benches was chosen instead.

A spokesman said: “Cubs, Scouts and some Beavers were joined by leaders and parents from the 1st Scriven group, Group Scout Leader Iain Shaw, plus volunteers from the Rotary Club.

“All set to work with buckets of hot water, supplied by Councillor Andrew Willoughby, plus brushes, sponge cleaners and washing up liquid.

“All agreed it was a useful venture and one that can be repeated over the summer season to ensure that the castle grounds remain clean and tidy.”

Rotary Club members were also out with collecting buckets on Market Day, raising money in aid of relief for those affected by tropical cyclone Idai in south east Africa.

A total of £547.30 was collected which has been sent immediately, with a further donation from the club charity funds to Shelterbox.