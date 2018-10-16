Rotarians raise cash to help Indonesian victims

Knaresborough Rotarians quickly rallied to help victims of the Indonesian Earthquake and Tsunami disaster with a street collection in the town centre.

Despite a wet and windy morning, a total of £638.60 was raised in just a couple of hours, including one generous donation of £100.

“The money will go to fund Shelterboxes which contain a family size tent, cooking equipment, solar lights, essential tools to start repairing and rebuilding homes and activity sets for children,” said a Rotary spokesman.

“Shelterbox is an International Rotary charity with depots around the world and is one of the first to respond to global disasters.”

On Saturday October 27 Rotarians in Knaresborough are putting on an information morning for those who want to know more about Rotary and might consider joining the charitable organisation.

The event will be held in the church hall at Gracious Street Methodist Church from 10am-noon with free tea and coffee on offer.

A Rotary spokesman said: “Rotary plays an important role in Knaresborough life and we need new members, both men and women, to keep our organisation alive.

“Rotary provides fellowship for its members and the opportunity to help others both locally and internationally.

“A conversation with a Rotarian might change your, and your family’s life forever.

“Take a few minutes of your time and find out how Rotary changes lives.”