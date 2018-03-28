Rose’s Backpack gift legacy lives on today

A kind-hearted Harrogate woman gifted more than 1,000 filled school bags to help impoverished children receiving Mary’s Meals before passing away last year.

Rose Lord told her daughter Anne Bradley that The Backpack Project run by the UK-based school feeding charity helped her to deal with the death of her husband John.

Children at Kanjedza Primary School, in Mwanza, has their cups of the phala, the vitamin-enriched maize porridge. Three-day trip to Malawi with the charity Mary's Meals, June 26-29. 2016.

Mary’s Meals, a UK-based charity, provides a daily meal to 1,230,171 children every school day in some of the world’s poorest countries, attracting them to the classroom where they can receive an education.

The Backpack Project helps those children receiving Mary’s Meals get the most out of their education by providing them with donated backpacks filled with items such as pencils and notebooks.

Rose passed away at the age of 86 in November last year after surpassing her target of filling 1,000 backpacks for Mary’s Meals.

Her daughter Anne explained: “My mum did charity work all her life but about a year after my dad died she phoned me up and said, ‘oh Anne I’ve found a reason for living, we’re going to pack backpacks for Mary’s Meals.’

“The whole upstairs of her house had items for the backpacks – there was a dustbin full of tennis balls; a drawer full of erasers; a pile of school dresses and so on. Every time we had 100 filled backpacks, we sent them over to Mary’s Meals.”

Anne added: “You could see how much it meant to my mum. When she would put a spoon into a bag you could almost see her imagining the children eating their meal with it.

“She took so much time and care with each bag she packed. I was the warehouse manager if you like – I would sort all of the stuff into piles before we would pack them up and I’d also help by going out to pick up some of the items from shops.”

It took Rose three years to put together more than 1,000 filled backpacks to Mary’s Meals which recently announced that 500,000 filled school bags have been given since 2005.

Anne said: “It feels marvellous to know that mum played a part in helping Mary’s Meals give 500,000 backpacks to children.

“She felt had more than she needed and wanted to give some to others.”

Rose’s legacy continued after Anne found 50 dresses that still had to be sorted into backpacks. Anne mentioned this to her mother’s friends at St John Fisher Church and they also got involved.

Anne said: “We had the sheet of what goes in a backpack and asked if anyone wanted to help by filling up a bag and 64 more full bags came back, which have been donated to Mary’s Meals in my mum’s honour.”

Sharon Campbell, who co-ordinates volunteers at Mary’s Meals, said: “It is amazing to think of the joy that has been brought to so many children, receiving Mary’s Meals, through the incredible work of Rose.

“We are delighted that she chose to support The Backpack Project with such passion. Rose has left a legacy of kindness, which will have a positive impact on some of the world’s poorest children.”